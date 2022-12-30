Chargers final injury report ahead of matchup with Rams

The Chargers had their final practice on Friday before the Week 17 matchup with the Rams.

Los Angeles will be without star safety Derwin James, who was ruled out with a concussion he sustained in last Monday’s victory over the Colts.

With James out, Alohi Gilman will start in his place. Gilman has made four starts this season, logging 50 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception.

Fullback Zander Horvath is questionable with an ankle injury.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire