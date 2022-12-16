Chargers’ final injury report ahead of matchup with Titans
The Chargers had their final practice on Friday before the Week 15 matchup with the Titans.
Los Angeles will likely be without star safety Derwin James for the second-straight week as he continues to recover from a quad injury.
James is listed as doubtful.
“Progressing. He’s been doing workouts and stuff like that. I know he’s feeling better. We’ll see about this game, but definitely improving,” head coach Brandon Staley said on James’ status.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) are questionable.
Callahan, Joseph-Day, Pipkins, and tight end Donald Parham, were all full participants on Friday.