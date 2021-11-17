Chargers make few roster moves

The Chargers made various roster moves on Wednesday.

Los Angeles placed Christian Covington on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To fill the vacancy, the team signed Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. To replace Fehoko on the practice squad, L.A. signed Caraun Reid.

Covington joins Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery, and Drue Tranquill on the COVID-19 list.

Fehoko has appeared in four games and has logged 18 defensive snaps this season.

Reid spent one season with the Bolts back in 2016, in which he logged five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Since then, he has spent time with the Lions, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, and Titans.