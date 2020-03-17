Chargers are favorites to land a free agent quarterback, but it's not Tom Brady

Tom Brady is set to become a free agent. He could come to the Chargers, but there's another team that is favored over them to land the veteran quarterback. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Tom Brady is on the move, and L.A. is certainly one of his potential landing spots.

Brady announced Tuesday that he's moving on after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and the Chargers have been making roster moves that indicate they could be making room for the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

But the Chargers aren't the team most likely to sign Brady after free agency begins Wednesday, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline early Tuesday afternoon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given 1-3 odds to make the GOAT their guy after allowing their five-year quarterback Jameis Winston to become a free agent.

The Chargers were next on the list to obtain Brady's services, at 17-10, followed by the Miami Dolphins (16-1), San Francisco 49ers (16-1), Las Vegas Raiders (20-1), Chicago Bears (22-1), Indianapolis Colts (22-1) and Dallas Cowboys (33-1).

Don't worry too much about the Chargers though — BetOnline gave them 5-2 odds to have Winston on their roster at the start of the season, followed by the Dolphins (4-1), Washington Redskins (5-1), Chicago Bears (6-1) and the Patriots (6-1).