Chargers' fake punt blown up on great play and huge hit by ... Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow

Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is listed at 5-10, 185 pounds, and it's probably a good bet that he's much less than 185 pounds.

But Renfrow is a heck of a football player, usually just at his normal job catching passes. On Monday night he made one of the biggest defensive plays of the game on a massive hit.

On fourth-and-long near midfield, the Chargers lined up to punt. Nobody covered the gunner to the left side. Whether by design or because he was instructed to audible if the outside player was uncovered, Chargers punter Ty Long faked it. He threw to Tevaughn Campbell, the uncovered player.

Renfrow sensed that might happen and started to move up from his punt returner spot as the ball was being snapped. When Long's pass got to Campbell, Renfrow met him with a huge hit. His helmet hit the ball, popping it free and incomplete.

This is about as nice (and clutch) of a hit as you'll find from a small slot receiver.

The play should have been an easy catch and big first down for the Chargers. Renfrow wasn't having it.