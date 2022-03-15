Chargers expected to sign Rams NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Sebastian Joseph-Day is expected to stay in Los Angeles, but not with the Rams. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Joseph-Day is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Chargers.

It’s worth $24 million and comes with $15 million fully guaranteed. That’s a considerable and well-deserved raise for Joseph-Day, who unfortunately missed most of the 2021 season with a pec injury.

He originally joined the Rams as a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft and has been a starter for the last three seasons. He had big shoes to fill in 2019 after the Rams let Ndamukong Suh leave in free agency that year.