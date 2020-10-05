Chargers expected to play Saints without top RB Austin Ekeler

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler was spotted postgame with crutches and a brace to help him with the hyperextended knee and hamstring injury he is thought to have suffered today, per source. Ekeler will have an MRI on Monday but he is expected to miss multiple weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020





The New Orleans Saints won’t be facing the Los Angeles Chargers at their best in next week’s matchup on “Monday Night Football.” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was carted out of Week 4’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a serious leg issue, which was reported after the game to be a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury.

Ekeler has been L.A.’s best running back, averaging 78.7 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks. Going into this game with the Buccaneers, he also tied for the second-most receptions among Chargers players (16). His presence had been huge for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, so it’ll be fascinating to see how Los Angeles adjusts to life without him.

It bodes well for the Saints run defense, which has gone 47 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher. Ekeler may have threatened that streak, but it’s tough to imagine either of his backups — Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley — achieving such a feat against New Orleans. Hopefully their pass defense will be ready.