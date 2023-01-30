Chargers expected to hire former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator
Los Angeles Chargers expected to hire former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.
The #Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class left their fingerprints all over the team's victory over the #Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Kellen Moore is heading to Los Angeles to work with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
It’s been a long time since a player has won both the regular-season Most Valuable Player award and the Super Bowl in the same season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to do it this year. Kurt Warner, who won both league MVP and the Super Bowl after the 1999 season, is the last player [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly edged out a victory over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game while the Philadelphia Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers in an ugly NFC Championship game. Eagles fans went wild after the win and Philly got support from an unexpected place. Plus, Super Bowl LVII will feature a showdown between two Black starting QBs for the first time and a matchup of brothers Travis and Jason Kelce.
Nick Caley's contract with the Patriots is up this offseason, but it appears his outside options are diminishing with Jonathan Gannon opting to remain with the Eagles.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured, but his thoughts were with his 49ers teammates following their loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
It’ll be Travis Kelce vs. Jason Kelce in the Super Bowl, and Jason fired the first shot.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.