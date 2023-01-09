Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left Sunday’s game with a back injury, but it looks like he avoided an injury that will impact his availability for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

Word on Sunday night was that X-rays on Williams’ back were negative and head coach Brandon Staley offered another positive update on Monday. Staley said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, that an MRI showed a contusion.

Staley said that the team expects Williams to practice this week and that the “indication” at this point is that the wideout will be able to play in Jacksonville.

Williams’ injury led to criticism of Staley for playing the team’s starters in a game that would have no impact on their playoff positioning. The good news about Williams’ injury should help him avoid more of it this week.

Chargers expect Mike Williams to practice, “indication” is he’ll play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk