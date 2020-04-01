Chargers expect Mike Pouncey will be cleared by the time football activities start

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn covered a lot of topics during a session with reporters on Wednesday, including the status of center Mike Pouncey.

Pouncey went on injured reserve in October with a neck injury that required surgery. He had not been given medical clearance at the end of last year, but said his plan is to continue playing.

Pouncey still hasn’t received clearance, although Lynn added that the team expects that to happen before any football activities get underway.

“If he’s not, we have other options,” Lynn said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

The Chargers have traded for guard Trai Turner and signed tackle Bryan Bulaga this offseason in hopes of improving their offensive line. Getting Pouncey back to health could be another piece of that puzzle.

