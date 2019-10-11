Chargers expect Melvin Gordon to play more this week

Melvin Gordon didn’t play at all in his return to the active roster in Week Four. He played 32 offensive snaps in Week Five.

The Chargers running back will play more this week.

“You could see Melvin’s rep count going up,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “I mean, I think last week Austin [Ekeler]’s rep count was much higher than Melvin’s. You could see Melvin’s going up this week.”

Ekeler was on the field for 46 of the team’s 70 offensive plays last week. He got 18 touches, including 15 receptions, for 93 yards, while Gordon had 16 touches, including 12 carries, for 38 yards.

“We have a package to put both those guys on the field, and it’s a pretty good package,” Lynn said.

Gordon held out for 64 days, getting neither the trade he requested nor the contract extension he sought. He is, however, scheduled to become a free agent in March.