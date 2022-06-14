Chargers excited about Mark Webb’s potential in Year 2

The Chargers will have some new members in the secondary, but a few familiar faces will also be vying to make contributions in 2022. Among them is second-year Mark Webb.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft, Webb appeared in seven games. Two of them were on defense, including Week 3 against the Chiefs when Derwin James missed the second half with a shoulder injury.

While his playing time was limited, Webb was on his way to seeing the field more frequently, but a knee injury that landed him on the injured reserve stopped that from coming to fruition.

Webb is still rehabbing his injury and has been out of the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) up to this point, but the plan is for him to be ready for training camp.

“He’s going to add a lot of competition in the secondary, we’re expecting a lot from him,” Brandon Staley said. “He’s a guy that was on the verge of playing a lot of football for us and then he had the injury. We’re hopeful for him, and I’m excited to see him compete.”

With Webb’s return, he will supply safety depth along with rookie JT Woods and Alohi Gilman behind James and Nasir Adderley.

Should he stay healthy, Webb has the skillset to play both in the slot (Star) and a sub-package safety-linebacker hybrid role (Money).