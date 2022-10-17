Chargers elevate Michael Bandy, Foster Sarell from practice squad

The Chargers elevated receiver Michael Bandy and offensive tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday’s game, the team announced.

In the preseason, Bandy led the Chargers with 18 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed as a returner.

Bandy has played the past two games, catching two passes for 49 yards with one special teams tackle.

He played two seasons in The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions in 2021.

Sarell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2021. He joined the Chargers’ practice squad in Week 6 and spent the rest of the last season with them.

