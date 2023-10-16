Chargers elevate Keelan Doss for Monday Night Football

The Chargers elevated receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

He has appeared in one game this season, getting five offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Doss, originally an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2019, has appeared in 10 games and made two starts with the Raiders and Chargers. He has totaled 11 receptions for 133 yards.

He also spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants before signing to the Chargers’ practice squad last season.

Doss played 44 games over four seasons for the Aggies, registering 321 catches for 4,069 yards and 28 touchdowns.