Chargers EDGE Kyler Fackrell undergoes procedure on knee, will miss Week 14 vs. Giants

Chargers edge defender Kyler Fackrell had to undergo a procedure on his knee to clean some stuff up. As a result, he will miss this weekend’s game against the Giants.

At Wednesday’s media availability, head coach Brandon Staley said he is hoping that it isn’t season-ending, and whether or not Fackrell is sent to the injured reserve is up in the air.

Signed this offseason, Fackrell has appeared in 12 games, logging 15 tackles, eight pressures, four quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.

With Fackrell out at least this weekend, rookie Chris Rumph II should see an uptick in defensive snaps, and Los Angeles could look to promote from within the practice squad with someone like Emeke Egbule.