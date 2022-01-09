Chargers EDGE Kyler Fackrell activated off injured reserve

Chargers edge defender Kyler Fackrell will return to the lineup for Sunday night’s showdown with the Raiders.

Fackrell was designated to return off of the injured reserve last week and was activated to the official roster just in time for the most crucial game of the season on Saturday.

Fackrell has not played since Week 13 against the Bengals. He went on the IR after undergoing a knee procedure.

In 12 games, Fackrell has logged 15 tackles, eight pressures, four quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.