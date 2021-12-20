Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa ruled out vs. Texans

The Chargers will be without their star pass rusher this Sunday when they take on the Texans, as Joey Bosa has been ruled out after being placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, per Brandon Staley.

Bosa, who is unvaccinated, must stay isolated for at least 10 days.

In addition, Kemon Hall is also out for this weekend.

As for the other two players who were added to the COVID-19 list, Corey Linsley and Austin Ekeler, they are considered day-to-day, according to Staley.

With the new NFL protocols, Linsley and Ekeler can use one of three testing options and return if they’re asymptomatic for at least 24 hours.

With Bosa out, Chris Rumph II will likely be the starter opposite Uchenna Nwosu, with Kenneth Murray and Emeke Egbule rotating in.