Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa represented in NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022 list

The (likely) final Charger has been revealed on the NFL Top 100 list.

Edge defender Joey Bosa was named the league’s 30th best player Sunday, as part of NFL Network’s annual reveal of the top 100 players as voted on by their peers. It’s the sixth season in a row Bosa has been named to the list and continues his streak of making the list every season he has been eligible. It’s also his highest ranking, having previously been named the league’s 32nd best player last season.

Bosa had another stellar season in 2021, racking up double-digit sacks for the 4th time in his career en route to a fourth Pro Bowl appearance. With former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack now his running mate, Bosa ostensibly will only get more opportunities to affect plays. The emergence of second-year rusher Chris Rumph II will also help Bosa stay fresh and make a bigger impact when he takes the field.

The Chargers now have a league-leading seven players on the list. Bosa joins offensive linemen Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley, running back Austin Ekeler, safety Derwin James, quarterback Justin Herbert, and wide receiver Keenan Allen, all of whom have already been announced. Bosa’s younger brother Nick also joined him on the list at No. 25 after a one-year absence.

The top 20 players will be revealed in a three-hour special next Sunday on NFL Network, although it will almost certainly not feature any Chargers players now that Bosa’s placement has been revealed.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire