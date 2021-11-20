Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa activated, expects to play

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers will have their best pass rusher on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Edge rusher Joey Bosa had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but will be activated and is expected to play.

For anyone asking why an unvaccinated player can come off of the COVID list so quickly, it is because Bosa never tested positive. Whereas Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick both had positive tests, Bosa was simply a close contact.

Head coach Mike Tomlin praised Bosa heavily this week and called him a game-wrecker. Los Angeles still has multiple defensive players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and could be without defensive tackles Linval Joseph, Christian Covington and Jerry Tillery.

The #Chargers are planning to activate pass-rusher Joey Bosa off the COVID-19 list, source said. He should play Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2021

