Chargers, Eagles trade touchdowns, but Dustin Hopkins misses PAT

The Chargers scored the first nine points of the second half, taking their first lead on the Eagles since late in the first quarter. But the Eagles since have answered.

The Chargers trailed the Eagles 10-7 at halftime.

Donald Parham Jr. caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert with 6:44 remaining in the third quarter. Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point, leaving Los Angeles holding a 16-10 lead.

Hopkins’ 30-yard field goal with 10:33 remaining in the third quarter tied the game.

Herbert now is 22-of-26 for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Keenan Allen has eight catches for 70 yards.

The Eagles, though, quickly answered with a 10-play, 85-yard drive capped by Kenneth Gainwell‘s 1-yard touchdown run, and Jake Elliott‘s PAT has Philadelphia in the lead, 17-16.

