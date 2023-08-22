Chargers DT Scott Matlock developing into key depth piece

Rookie defensive tackle Scott Matlock, the Chargers’ sixth-round pick, has strung together a solid summer. He has stood out at training camp and has made eye-popping plays in the first two preseason games.

In the first game against the Rams, Matlock flashed his pass-rush skills, chasing down and pressuring quarterback Stetson Bennett, which resulted in an incomplete pass.

Chargers DT Scott Matlock is an impressive athlete. Rangy player, really quick and light on his feet. Matlock ranked fifth in the Mountain West in pressure rate when lined up on the interior defensive line (8.2%), per @SharpFootball. pic.twitter.com/71E2DsZrx2 — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) August 14, 2023

In the most recent preseason contest against the Saints, Matlock made a few notable plays, with the first being a tackle for loss. Later in the game, New Orleans set up a screen for running back Ellis Merriweather and Matlock used his range and effort to track him down in space.

“That screen play, you want to talk about a big-time play. He has been solid,” head coach Brandon Staley said. “He has proven himself against the 1s. He’s improving and he’s the right guy to be coaching.”

In addition to his athleticism and motor, Matlock has shown the desired strength to take on single blocks and double teams to allow his teammates to roam freely.

Love to see lots of congestion in the trenches against the run. – Tuli Tuipulotu sets the edge.

– Scott Matlock takes on the double team.

– Christopher Hinton strikes, peeks & sheds.

– Amen Ogbongbemiga finishes the play. pic.twitter.com/bCzAkW2IRn — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) August 13, 2023

Defense isn’t the only department Matlock has made plays. He has been on special teams, as well. While a penalty negated it, Matlock blocked a field goal attempt this past Sunday. At Boise State, Matlock blocked three kicks, one of which led to a touchdown return.

Matlock finished his college career with a total of 115 tackles (64 solo), 11.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one force fumble.

With defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia still working his way back from his season-ending injury in 2022, other members along the interior part of the defensive line will have to step up during the regular season. Matlock is showing that he could be one of them.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire