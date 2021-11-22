Chargers DT Linval Joseph placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

Joseph missed Sunday’s victory over the Steelers with a shoulder injury, and now the team will be without him next weekend when they face the Broncos.

Because of the positive test and since he is unvaccinated, Joseph will be forced to stay away from the team for a minimum of 10 days.

Furthermore, Joseph was working out on the field prior to the game without a mask on. He was within six feet of several players and staff members, and he fist-bumped owner Dean Spanos on his way to the locker room, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Therefore, the status of those he was around will be closely monitored.

Joseph’s absence is a blow to the interior part of the defensive line, but Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, and Forrest Merrill showed capable of a formidable front on Sunday, holding Pittsburgh’s rushing attack to 3.1 yards per carry.

Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington, who missed Week 11 due to COVID-19, will be eligible to return.