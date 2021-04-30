Chargers draft Rashawn Slater: Instant analysis of the No. 13 pick

With the 13th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern.

Analysis: Without Penei Sewell’s generational talent at part of the 2021 equation, Slater would blow everyone else in this class away as the OT1, and I have no issue with the people who have him there anyway. It took another Sewell watch session to break the tie for me late in the process. Any NFL executive who reduces Slater’s potential in his offense based on height or arm strength should undergo a thorough examination of his evaluative skills. Slater is a tackle, he’s a left tackle, and he has every tool in the toolbox to be a great one in the NFL sooner than later.

Grade: A. The Chargers knew they needed to get more and better protection for Justin Herbert, so they signed Corey Linsley, the NFL’s best center, in free agency. Then, to get Slater at 13 without having to make a move? That’s outstanding value. You may remember Slater as the guy who beat the daylights out of reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young in 2019, and he’ll continue kicking butt on Herbert’s blind side.