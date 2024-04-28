Chargers draft Jerry Rice's son Brenden in seventh round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There won't be another member of the Rice family catching passes for the 49ers any time soon.

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of 49ers legend Jerry Rice, at No. 225 overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, perhaps making life more difficult for the father who loves spending his Sundays at Levi's Stadium.

Of the 49ers legacy prospects in this year's draft -- a list that also includes Terique Owens and Frank Gore Jr. -- Brenden is the lone son of a San Francisco star to be selected. Gore Jr. signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, while Owens reportedly did the same with San Francisco.

But no matter how they sign with an NFL team, all any player ever needs is a chance -- something Brenden made clear after he was drafted.

Brenden's father Jerry certainly made the most of his shot, becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP with the 49ers and, ultimately, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Brenden spent his first two college seasons at Colorado before transferring to USC, where he became one of Caleb Williams’ top targets with 45 receptions for 791 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns.

While Brenden had considered the idea of being drafted by the franchise where his dad became a star, the young wideout now gets to make his own mark with Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for Jerry, the Chargers don't play the 49ers during the 2024 NFL season. But who knows -- should Brenden make the team, perhaps Jerry's two rooting interests will meet in the Super Bowl.

