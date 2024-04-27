Advertisement

Chargers draft Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice

Barry Werner
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted the son of a GOAT in the seventh round on Saturday.

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice will call SoFi Stadium home after the LA Coliseum was home base for two seasons.

Rice was a favored target of Caleb Williams as a senior, catching 45 passes for 791 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

Overall in college, Rice, who spent his first two years at Colorado, made 111 catches for 1,821 yards with six touchdowns.

