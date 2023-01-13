Chargers downgrade Mike Williams to out

The Chargers will not have receiver Mike Williams for Saturday’s playoff matchup against the Jaguars.

Los Angeles has downgraded Williams to out after initially listing him as questionable on Thursday’s injury report.

Williams did not practice all week after suffering a back injury late in the second quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Head coach Brandon Staley had initially said on Monday that he expected Williams to practice, but that did not end up happening. Staley said on Thursday that Williams receiving rest and treatment was more important than his practice reps.

But by ruling him out on Friday, Williams won’t even travel to Florida for this weekend’s game.

Staley also said on Thursday that he stands behind what the Chargers did with playing time in last week’s game. Despite being locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed at the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t pulled until 11:15 in the fourth quarter. Keenan Allen caught a touchdown pass from Chase Daniel with 6:02 left in the game.

Kickoff for the Chargers and Jaguars is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

