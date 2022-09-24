Chargers downgrade Donald Parham to doubtful, activate Richard Rodgers

The Chargers originally listed tight end Donald Parham Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Parham has not played this season because of a hamstring injury.

The team downgraded Parham to doubtful on Saturday.

He was limited in practice all week.

With Parham not expected to play, the Chargers activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Rodgers played nine offensive snaps in the first two games and has one target but no catches.

He originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Packers in 2014 and has appeared in 90 career games with the Packers, Eagles and Chargers. Rodgers has totaled 147 receptions for 1,529 yards and 15 touchdowns.

