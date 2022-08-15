Chargers get down to 85 players

The Chargers have sliced their roster down to 85 players well ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so.

The team announced that they have waived safety Skyler Thomas, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and quarterback Brandon Peters. Defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and center Isaac Weaver were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if they go unclaimed.

Ffrench, Peters, Thomas, and Weaver all signed with the team after going undrafted this year. Merrill was on the practice squad in 2021.

Ffrench played 32 offensive snaps and returned one punt for six yards in the preseason opener. Thomas played six snaps and the other three players did not appear in the matchup with the Rams.

