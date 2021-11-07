Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. stiff arms way into the end zone vs. Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valentina Martinez
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. stiff-armed Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to find the end zone from eight yards out.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the point after.

Check out Parham’s touchdown here:

After Kenneth Gainwell’s touchdown carry, Philadelphia leads Los Angeles, 17-16.

Recommended Stories