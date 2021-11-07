Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. stiff arms way into the end zone vs. Eagles
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. stiff-armed Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to find the end zone from eight yards out.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the point after.
Check out Parham’s touchdown here:
tight ends doing their thing tn @Jiggydd_89 | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/hUulnJcn2Q
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 7, 2021
After Kenneth Gainwell’s touchdown carry, Philadelphia leads Los Angeles, 17-16.