The Chargers have dropped two straight games after opening the season 4-1 and a drop in offensive productivity has been a big reason for that change in fortunes.

Dropped passes have been part of the problem on offense. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is tied for the league lead with six drops, Mike Williams has five, tight end Jared Cook has three, and a Justin Herbert pass went off running back Austin Ekeler‘s hands for an interception in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Chargers coaches don’t believe drops will continue to hold the offense back. Head coach Brandon Staley called Allen’s issues “an aberration” and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi cited “small sample size” as a reason to think Williams, who had just four catches the last two games, will get back on track.

“You know that you’ve got good players and you’ll break out of it because those guys will perform,” Lombardi said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t think we’re going to have those kinds of drops consistently.”

The Chargers will try to do a better job of holding onto the ball in Philadelphia this weekend.

Chargers don’t think dropped passes will continue to be an issue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk