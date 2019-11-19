Chargers dominated first half but trail 10-9 at halftime

The Chargers have dominated the Chiefs everywhere except on the scoreboard.

Los Angeles gained 312 yards on 43 plays and got into Kansas City territory on five of six first-half possessions. The Chargers’ two red-zone possessions ended at the Kansas City 9 and 8 and resulted in Michael Badgley field goals of 27 and 26 yards.

Badgley made a 49-yarder on the final play of the first half, but he missed a 40-yard field goal earlier and Philip Rivers has thrown two interceptions to keep the Chargers on the short end of scoring in the first half.

The Chiefs lead 10-9.

Rivers is 18-of-28 for 237 yards. Austin Ekeler has six catches for 95 yards and four runs for 25 yards, and Melvin Gordon has 10 rushes for 58 yards.

The game’s only touchdown came after a Tyrann Mathieu interception of Rivers. His 35-yard return to the Los Angeles 6-yard line led to a 6-yard LeSean McCoy touchdown run.

The Chiefs added a 41-yard Harrison Butker field goal with 1:43 remaining in the first half to cap a nine-play, 52-yard drive.

Patrick Mahomes has had his own problems, going 8-for-15 for 63 yards and an interception. It’s the fewest yards he ever has had in a first half in his career.

He does not have his lead receiver with Tyreek Hill having left after the first possession with a hamstring injury.

Mahomes is the team’s leading rusher with one carry for 24 yards.

The Chiefs have run only 23 plays and gained only 109 yards.