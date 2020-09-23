Chargers doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung with injection

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor runs onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of the Chargers’ game Sunday against Kansas City because of a mishap that involved his lung being punctured by a team doctor, a league source confirmed.

Taylor received an injection before the game to help him manage pain from a rib injury. During the procedure, his lung was accidentally punctured, which led to Taylor struggling to breathe. He was replaced moments before kickoff by rookie Justin Herbert.

The idea that Taylor might have suffered a punctured lung was first suggested by David Chao, a former team doctor for the Chargers. On a podcast, Chao explained that he had no knowledge of the situation and had consulted with no one from the team. But, given the details, he explained that a punctured lung is “a known complication” of such injections.

On Monday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn wouldn’t go into detail but did admit there were complications during a pregame procedure done on Taylor. He also reiterated his postgame comments that Taylor would remain the Chargers’ starter if and when he’s fully healthy.

“Tyrod Taylor hasn’t done anything to lose his job,” Lynn said. “It wasn’t his fault he wasn’t on the field.”

Lynn said he wouldn’t name his starter for the Chargers’ next game, Sunday against Carolina at SoFi Stadium, until he had further clarity on Taylor’s health. Unless Taylor is “100%,” as Lynn described it, the expectation is that Herbert will start against the Panthers.

The NFL Players Assn. is investigating the medical mishap.