Chargers dig another hole at halftime, trail Steelers 21-0

The Chargers trailed 17-0 at halftime last week in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos. They trail the Steelers 21-0 at halftime tonight.

Los Angeles nearly got on the board before intermission, but rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a 43-yard try off the left upright with 32 seconds remaining.

The Steelers opened the scoring on a scoop and score by Devin Bush. The rookie linebacker recovered a backward pass Philip Rivers threw out of reach of running back Melvin Gordon and returned it 9 yards to the end zone.

Bush also intercepted a Rivers pass that was tipped at the line, making him the team’s first defender to have an interception and fumble recovery in the same game since Deshea Townsend in Week 16 of 2003, per ESPN Statistics & Information. Bush limped off late in the first half.

James Conner has two touchdowns, scoring on a 12-yard run and a 26-yard reception. He has 15 touches for 90 yards.

Steelers third quarterback Devlin Hodges has completed 8 of 9 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Rivers has the two turnovers, leading to 14 points for the Steelers, and has completed 8 of 14 passes for 111 yards.