Chargers' Desmond King not happy: 'Is there a reason I'm not on the field?'

Chargers defensive back Desmond King is not happy with how he's being used in games this season. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Along with the on-field issues the Chargers must deal with this week, they have a potential problem off the field, as well.

Defensive back Desmond King made it clear on social media that he was not happy with the way he was being used two games into the new season.

A few hours after a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City, King’s Twitter account featured a post that read: “I’ll continue to do my job but I’m going to need answers real soon.”

That was followed by another post that read: “Is there a reason I’m not on the field? some people want to know.”

In his fourth year out of Iowa, King was an all-pro in 2018 after establishing himself as a weapon on defense and as a returner on special teams.

But he fell out of favor last season as his play slipped. In Week 15, King did not dress for a game against Minnesota for an unspecified reason that was not injury related.

In March, the Chargers signed Chris Harris Jr., who is regarded as one of the NFL’s top slot corners, the position King typically played in recent seasons.

King entered Sunday behind Rayshawn Jenkins and Nasir Adderley among the Chargers’ safeties. He did play more as the game progressed, with Jenkins going out with a groin injury.

In a 16-13 season-opening victory at Cincinnati, King played 41 of 68 defensive snaps.

His social-media expressions aren't likely to please coach Anthony Lynn. Among his core coaching values, Lynn often talks about the need to protect the team and minimize possible distractions.