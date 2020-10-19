Chargers designate Melvin Ingram, Justin Jones to return from injured reserve

The Chargers’ defense dealt with a slew of injuries prior to their bye week, including defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones, both of whom ended up on the injured reserve.

However, Los Angeles could be getting them back for their long stretch of games as Ingram and Jones were both designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

With Ingram and Jones’ designation now in effect, L.A. has 21 days to officially activate them. That opportunity might come as early as this week ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars.

Prior to being placed on the IR, Ingram had two quarterback pressures, two passes defensed and an interception while Jones had three tackles.

Having them back would be a huge boost for a defensive line that has struggled the past few weeks.