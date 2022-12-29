Breaking News:

Chargers designate Joey Bosa for return from IR

1
Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Chargers could get defensive end Joey Bosa back for the postseason.

The team designated Bosa for return from injured reserve on Thursday. He will be able to practice with the team for the next three weeks and can be activated at any point in that window.

Bosa had groin surgery and has not played since Week Three of the regular season. He had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his three appearances.

The Chargers close the regular season with a home game against the Rams and a road game against the Broncos. They have clinched a playoff spot and will play on the road in the Wild Card round. Having Bosa in the lineup would be a boost to their hopes of extending the season beyond that game.

originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

