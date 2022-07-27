Chargers’ Derwin James sits out first day of training camp amid contract negotiations

The Chargers started their training camp on Wednesday.

Nearly every single player participated except for star safety Derwin James, who sat out the session. He was present but did not participate in any of the on-field drills.

James is in the process of negotiating a contract extension as he enters the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. Once official, he is expected to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Afterward, head coach Brandon Staley confirmed that James did not practice because of his contract situation. Staley added that he feels like the two sides are close and said James would be full go once it gets done.

James was limited throughout the offseason program after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder in February.