Chargers make Derwin James the highest-paid safety in the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers and safety Derwin James have come to terms on a four-year contract extension, ending his “hold-in” and making James the highest-paid safety in the game.

James had yet to practice with the team, whether during individual drills or in team exercises, until a new contract was reached. The safety and the team agreed on a massive four-year contract extension that includes $42 million guaranteed, and $29 million in the first year of the contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on the terms Wednesday morning:

Sources: #Chargers S Derwin James is signing a 4-year extension averaging $19.1M per year making him the highest paid Safety in NFL history. The deal includes a record-breaking $42M guaranteed. James makes a record $29M in year 1. Contract done by David Mulugheta of Athletes 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

Under the terms of the deal, James makes nearly $20 million per season, resetting the marketplace for safeties in the NFL:

Derwin James and the Chargers have agreed on a massive 4-year $76.4M extension, which averages $19.133M a year and resets the safety market. This deal makes James the highest paid safety in NFL history, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2022

James missed the bulk of the 2020 season with a knee injury that required surgery. He returned to play 15 games a season ago, notching 118 total tackles and a pair of interceptions. He ranks among the NFL’s top safeties, and now has a contract that reflects that status.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire