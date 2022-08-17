Chargers make Derwin James the highest-paid safety in the NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Chargers
    Los Angeles Chargers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derwin James Jr.
    Derwin James Jr.
    American football defensive back
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Los Angeles Chargers and safety Derwin James have come to terms on a four-year contract extension, ending his “hold-in” and making James the highest-paid safety in the game.

James had yet to practice with the team, whether during individual drills or in team exercises, until a new contract was reached. The safety and the team agreed on a massive four-year contract extension that includes $42 million guaranteed, and $29 million in the first year of the contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on the terms Wednesday morning:

Under the terms of the deal, James makes nearly $20 million per season, resetting the marketplace for safeties in the NFL:

James missed the bulk of the 2020 season with a knee injury that required surgery. He returned to play 15 games a season ago, notching 118 total tackles and a pair of interceptions. He ranks among the NFL’s top safeties, and now has a contract that reflects that status.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories