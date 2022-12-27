Chargers’ Derwin James ejected after nasty hit on Colts’ Ashton Dulin

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after laying a nasty hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

As Dulin was going to the flat, James led with the crown of his helmet and laid a hit that would have been a part of a throwback “vintage NFL hits” video on Youtube.

Dulin went into the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion after the hit. Here’s a look:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories