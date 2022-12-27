Chargers’ Derwin James ejected after nasty hit on Colts’ Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after laying a nasty hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
As Dulin was going to the flat, James led with the crown of his helmet and laid a hit that would have been a part of a throwback “vintage NFL hits” video on Youtube.
Dulin went into the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion after the hit. Here’s a look:
The hit that got Chargers’ S Derwin James ejected: pic.twitter.com/uBZFD88sjg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022
