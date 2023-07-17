Chargers’ Derwin James earns top spot in ‘Madden NFL 24’ safety ratings

The Chargers secondary is chock-full of young talent, and the rating experts at EA Sports seem particularly bullish on safety Derwin James’ potential for the 2023 season, giving him the top overall grade at his position for the upcoming release of the Madden franchise.

Madden rates each player in the NFL on a 1-99 scale, with 99 representing the absolute best grade a player can earn for their in-game avatar. James graded out at a 95-overall, landing just shy of the coveted “99 Club” reserved for the league’s most preeminent stars.

Though the grades that go into his overall rating have yet to be released, Chargers fans can rest assured that James will be a force to be reckoned with when the game releases in August.

As the top-rated safety in the game, James can be expected to have cheat code-esque abilities when Madden fanatics utilize him as part of their secondary.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire