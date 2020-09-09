Chargers depth chart: How they rank

The Chargers released their first unofficial depth chart of the season Tuesday and it listed Nasir Adderley as the starter at safety in place of injured Derwin James.
Adderley, a second-round pick entering his second year, was the most likely candidate to move into the starting lineup after James had season-ending knee surgery. He will play free safety with Rayshawn Jenkins moving to strong safety, his former position.
The depth chart also listed both Denzel Perryman and rookie Kenneth Murray Jr. as starting at linebacker, along with Kyzir White. Drue Tranquill might start in place of Perryman or Murray on Sunday at Cincinnati.
Desmond King was listed as the No. 1 punt returner a year after he struggled in that role. Rookie Joe Reed is expected to return kickoffs.
Offense
WR Keenan Allen, Joe Reed
LT Sam Tevi, Trey Pipkins
LG Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp
C Mike Pouncey, Dan Feeney
RG Trai Turner, Scott Quessenberry
RT Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton, Tyree St. Louis
TE Hunter Henry, Virgil Green, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham Jr.
WR Mike Williams, Jason Moore
WR Jalen Guyton, K.J. Hill
QB Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick
RB Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Josh Kelley
Defense
DE Joey Bosa Isaac Rochell
DT Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery
NT Linval Joseph, Damion Square
DE Melvin Ingram, Uchenna Nwosu
LB Kyzir White, Drue Tranquill
LB Denzel Perryman, Nick Virgil
LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Emeke Egbule
CB Chris Harris Jr., Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson
S Rayshawn Jenkins, Alohi Gilman
S Nasir Adderley, Desmond King
CB Casey Hayward Jr., Desmond King, Tevaughn Campbell
Specialists
K Michael Badgley
P Ty Long
KO Ty Long
H Ty Long
LS Cole Mazza
KR Joe Reed, K.J. Hill, Desmond King
PR Desmond King, K.J. Hill, Joe Reed