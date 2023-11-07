Chargers defense outplays vaunted Jets unit, keeping N.Y. out of end zone in road win

The Chargers' Derius Davis (12) returns a punt 87 yards for a touchdown against the Jets. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Matched against a vaunted defense Monday night, the Chargers’ defenders responded by flexing their own muscles.

The Chargers sacked New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson eight times and generated all three of the game’s turnovers in a 27-6 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Joey Bosa has 2½ sacks, while fellow edge rushers Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu added two apiece.

Bosa, Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman had the fumble recoveries as the Chargers improved to 4-4. The Jets fell to 4-4.

The Chargers’ most explosive moment with the ball was supplied by rookie Derius Davis, who ran back a first-quarter punt 87 yards for the game’s first points.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Jets. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Fittingly, the Chargers’ scoring was capped after a forced fumble by Mack led to Gilman picking up the ball and returning it 48 yards to the New York two-yard line. Austin Ekeler took it in from there with 3:22 remaining.

The Jets did make things difficult for the Chargers’ offense. Justin Herbert finished 16 of 30 for a career-low 136 yards. He also was pressured repeatedly and sacked five times. New York was credited with hitting Herbert 13 times.

The game started with a pair of three-and-out for the offenses, the possessions netting only six yards.

Davis then injected some instant juice when he returned a Thomas Morstead punt 87 yards for a touchdown to put the Chargers up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

The return, the first of Davis’ first career for a score, was the longest in the NFL this season.

The Chargers got the ball right back when Gilman caused Garrett Wilson to fumble after a catch and James Jr. recovered.

But the offense was unable to seize the opportunity and instead had its second consecutive three-and-out. The possession started by going backward when right tackle Trey Pipkins III was called for a false start.

Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) reacts after forcing and recovering a fumble by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

The defense provided another sudden chance when Bosa knocked the ball from Wilson’s grip on a sack and then recovered the fumble at midfield.

The strip-sack was the 10th of Bosa’s career on third down, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016.

This time, the Chargers’ offense took advantage, covering the 50 yards in eight plays, the last a one-yard run by Ekeler to make it 14-0 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter.

The Jets pulled within 14-3 on a 47-yard field goal by Zuerlein just under six minutes before halftime.

Cameron Dicker restored the Chargers’ two-touchdown lead with a 55-yard field goal — matching his career long — on the final play of the second quarter.

The opportunity was set up by another key Davis’ punt return, this one going 17 yards to give the Chargers possession at their 42-yard line.

Herbert then moved the offense into Dicker’s range with 12- and nine-yard completions to Keenan Allen.

New York took the opening kickoff of the second half and moved into the red zone for the first time in the game. But back-to-back sacks of Wilson forced the Jets’ to settle for a 46-yard field goal by Zuerlein to make it 17-6.

Read more: Chargers’ 27-6 road win over the New York Jets by the numbers

Mack got Wilson first for a seven-yard loss. Bosa and Morgan Fox split the second sack, which resulted in a loss of 10 yards.

After another three-and-out by the Chargers’ offense, the Jets again marched into potential scoring range but a false start penalty and another sack by Bosa pushed New York back to the Chargers’ 45-yard line and led to a Morstead punt.

The Chargers’ offense then put together its most sustained drive of the game, going 68 yards in 16 plays and eating up 8:17 of the clock.

The Chargers converted four third downs on the series, including one on a acrobatic catch by Allen for a 23 yards on third-and-four. The reception put Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career.

The possession stalled, however, leading to a Dicker 38-yard field goal to make it 20-6 with 9:18 remaining.

The Chargers return home to play Detroit at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Lions (6-2), who didn’t play in Week 9, are in first place in the NFC North and have won five of their last six games.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.