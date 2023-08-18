Chargers’ defense dominates in first joint practice with Saints

The Chargers kicked off the first of two joint practices with the Saints on Thursday.

For Los Angeles, their defense reigned supreme during 11-on-11 drills.

It all started up front with the defensive line, headlined by edge defender Khalil Mack who met his former teammate, quarterback Derek Carr in the backfield early and often.

Mack’s constant pressure ended up leading to an erratic throw made by Carr, which was picked off by safety Derwin James.

“That’s what we expect,” Mack said. “We expect that day-in and day-out, whether it’s our offense or any other offense. We want to affect the quarterback.”

Mack’s partner-in-crime, Joey Bosa, was also very active, whether applying pressure or making positive plays in the run game.

Defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox made their presences felt, both having tackles for loss. Fox also added a pair of sacks in the red zone drill.

Other standouts included EDGE Chris Rumph II, who had a tackle for a loss on Saints running back Jamaal Williams. Additionally, linebacker Kenneth Murray and safety JT Woods had solid days.

Overall, New Orleans only scored one touchdown in the entire practice, which was an RB Alvin Kamara run from four yards out on the final play of the red zone period, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

“I thought that we were physical,” Staley said of the defense. “I thought that we played hard. The technique was good for the most part and the communications was good for the most part.”

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire