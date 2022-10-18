Chargers defeat Broncos 19-16 in overtime

The Denver Broncos were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on Monday evening. Denver dropped to 2-4 with the loss and L.A. improved to 4-2.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson started the game sharp, leading three scoring drives on Denver’s first four possessions. Wilson moved around well and looked more comfortable than he has in any other game with the Broncos this year, starting the game 10-of-10 for 116 yards in the first quarter.

Giving a boost to the offense was rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, who made his NFL debut on Monday after spending the first five games of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Dulcich made an instant impact, catching two passes for 44 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Denver’s offense then stalled in the second half, scoring just one field goal in regulation before going into overtime with the game tied 16-16.

The Broncos then made a big mistake on special teams as safety P.J. Locke was blocked into punt returner Montrell Washington, causing a fumble on an attempted fair catch. Los Angeles recovered that fumble and kicked a 39-yard field goal to win the game.

Baron Browning was Denver’s standout player on defense with three tackles (including two behind the line of scrimmage), one sack and one interception in the loss.

Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7.

