Chargers’ decision with WR Mike Williams looms

The Chargers’ decision on wide receiver Mike Williams looms.

Williams heads into the offseason as one of the top pending unrestricted free agents, and Los Angeles has the opportunity to ensure he doesn’t go anywhere starting on Tuesday.

The two-week window for franchise tagging players begins, which means it would guarantee Williams a one-year deal worth and give both sides more time to potentially iron out a long-term extension if they decide to take this route.

The cost to tag Williams would be $19 million. L.A. is set to have the third-most cap space in the league, per Over The Cap.

If the Chargers don’t tag Williams, they could also negotiate a long-term deal when free agency opens on March 14. However, he would also be free to negotiate with any team then.

In a new role under Joe Lombardi, Williams is coming off arguably his most productive seasons to date, setting career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards. In addition, he added nine touchdown catches in 2021.

Williams made a strong case in the season finale against the Raiders, as he came through in the clutch and made big plays along the way, most notably when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass as time expired to send the game into overtime.

The 27-year old was inconsistent in the middle of the season, dealt with dropped passes, and may still draw injury concerns, but keeping Williams is vital for continuity between him and Justin Herbert, and his big-play ability doesn’t come around often with other players at the position.