The Panthers want to trade Cam Newton. They’ve yet to find a partner. Given the challenges associated with having team doctors conduct a proper physical in advance of any trade, the Panthers ultimately may have to cut Newton.

And if/when they do, the Chargers may be waiting.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chargers currently are debating whether to pursue Newton. A trade remains unlikely given the inability of team doctors to give him a physical. But the Chargers could pursue Newton, if/when he’s released.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears had been linked to Newton, but they’ve traded for Nick Foles. That leaves few seats for Newton.

If not the Chargers, why not the Patriots? Newton has a 2-0 record against Bill Belichick, and he could be an intriguing option to succeed Tom Brady — if healthy.

The Chargers pursued Tom Brady, who chose the Buccaneers. The presumptive starter in L.A. continues to be Tyrod Taylor. If the Chargers don’t acquire a veteran quarterback in free agency or via the trade market, they could draft one.

Newton makes a ton of sense for the Chargers, for both football reasons and business reasons. He’d give the team the boost it needs in the L.A. market, and could help the Chargers becomes much more competitive than they were last year.

Chargers are debating the possible pursuit of Cam Newton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk