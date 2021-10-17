Chargers cut Ravens lead to 17-6 off Lamar Jackson interception

A bad day for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got a little worse when he was picked off by Ravens safety DeShon Elliott in the second quarter, but the defense got him a chance at redemption one play later.

Linebacker Kyzir White intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass intended for rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman and returned the ball to the Baltimore 27-yard-line. Herbert hit Mike Williams for 26 yards on first down and then threw a touchdown to tight end Jared Cook one play later.

Tristan Vizcaino missed the extra point, which makes the score 17-6 Ravens with just over four minutes to play in the half. He missed two extra points in the team’s Week Five win over the Browns.

Herbert is now 10-of-19 for 98 yards while Jackson is 10-of-13 for 89 yards.

