Chargers cut Kellen Clemens, intend to bring him back

The Chargers have announced the roster moves they made to get to the 53-man limit and they include the release of quarterback Kellen Clemens.

Clemens isn’t expected to be gone long, however. Multiple reports indicate the team plans to bring him back to join Cardale Jones as backups to Philip Rivers during the team’s first season in Los Angeles.

The Chargers also released running back Kenjon Barner, tight end Jeff Cumberland and safety Dwight Lowery. Rookie guard Forrest Lamp was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi and center Max Tuerk will serve suspensions to open the season.

As previously reported, the Chargers waived kicker Josh Lambo. They also waived punter Toby Baker, quarterback Mike Bercovici, guard Brett Boyko, wide receiver Da’Ron Brown, nose tackle Ryan Carrethers, linebacker Kyle Coleman, cornerback Michael Davis, tight end Mike Estes, cornerback Randall Evans, center/guard Barrett Gouger, wide receiver Jamaal Jones, wide receiver Mitchell Paige, wide receiver Andre Patton, wide receiver Cameron Posey, cornerback Trovon Reed, defensive tackle Caraun Reid, wide receiver Artavis Scott, cornerback Brandon Stewart, cornerback Brad Watson, tight end Matt Weiser and running back Andre Williams.

Wide receiver Isaiah Burse, tackle Tyreek Burwell, guard Donavon Clark, defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls, running back Kenneth Farrow and linebacker Joshua Perry were waived/injured and can revert to injured reserve if they go unclaimed.