Chargers cut Chase McLaughlin, promote Tevaughn Campbell

It looks like Michael Badgley is ready to start kicking for the Chargers again.

Badgley has missed all eight games this season with a groin injury, but head coach Anthony Lynn indicated last week that he was close to returning. The Chargers made a roster move Tuesday that suggests he’ll be playing against the Packers this Sunday.

The Chargers announced that they have released kicker Chase McLaughlin. McLaughlin was signed after punter Ty Long did double duty for the first four games of the season. He was 6-of-9 on field goals, including one miss in last Sunday’s win over the Bears, and 7-of-7 on extra points.

McLaughlin’s roster spot went to cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, who was promoted from the practice squad. Campbell signed with the Jets this offseason after four years in the CFL. He joined the Chargers practice squad in September.