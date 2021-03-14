Chargers cut Casey Hayward making third free-agent CB to start last season under DC Gus Bradley

Levi Damien
·2 min read
Gus Bradley is the new defensive coordinator for the Raiders. He takes the job after holding the same position with the Chargers the past four seasons. The first hire he made was that of his defensive backs coach, Ron Milus. And if the two of them would like to bring over some of their starters from the secondary, they will have their pick.

Today, the Chargers cut Casey Hayward, who was a starting cornerback for the Chargers the past four seasons. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was set to make $11.75 million this season with $2.5 million in dead money, so he became a cap casualty by the rebuilding Chargers.

The 31-year-old becomes the latest of several cornerbacks who started for the Chargers last season to enter the free agent market.

Desmond King II and Michael Davis were already set to hit the market next week when free agency opens. All three of them had been with the Chargers all four seasons that Bradley was the DC. And all three were starters to begin last season. King was traded to the Titans at midseason.

All three cornerbacks bring talent to the table. King is a slot corner, which the Raiders need right now after releasing Lamarcus Joyner. Davis has started 35 games over the past three seasons and could be an inexpensive option as competition and depth on the outside.

Hayward is the most accomplished of the three, making two Pro Bowls and starting nearly every game the past five seasons with the Chargers, making over $10 million each of the past two seasons of. three-year extension he signed prior to the 2019 season.

The Chargers have had a top ten defense every season in which these three were the primary starters. It’s easy to see why Bradley and Milus would welcome any of them to join them in Las Vegas.

